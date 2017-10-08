Tavecchio: 'Ventura never in doubt'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio assured they are “assisting Giampiero Ventura and ready to follow his choices” for the Italy squad.

The Coach only recently signed a new contract to June 2020, but has come under fire after finishing second behind Spain in the World Cup qualifying group.

“The Federation is assisting Ventura and ready to follow his choices,” Tavecchio told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are aware of every situation. I found everyone was very willing to do their part.

“Ventura has never been up for debate in the role of Italy CT.”

The Azzurri face Albania on Monday evening and will then enter the play-offs to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.