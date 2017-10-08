Immobile will start in Albania

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile will start against Albania, despite the risk of suspension at the World Cup play-offs. “It’s an important game.”

The Azzurri are already guaranteed a place in the play-offs, but a win is needed in Albania on Monday evening to ensure they are top seeds.

With Andrea Belotti out injured, Lazio hitman Immobile will be risked from the start, despite being one yellow card away from a ban.

“It’s an important game for us and I am happy the Coach confirmed I am starting, as that makes me more focused and relaxed,” Immobile told Rai Sport.

The Nazionale need a boost after their deeply disappointing 1-1 draw with Macedonia in Turin on Friday evening.

“We have to do much better than in that second half performance.”

Midfielder Marco Parolo is also one booking away from suspension.