Roberto Carlos slams Hodgson

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Carlos confirms he only left Inter because of Roy Hodgson, a tactician who “doesn’t know much about football.”

The Brazilian had a very brief stay at San Siro in 1995-96 before he was sold to Real Madrid.

“Hodgson's stay at Inter destroyed me,” Roberto Carlos told planetfootball.

“He played me in midfield and I had to consider that there was a chance that this would ruin my career in the national side.

“It's not that I did not have a good relationship with Hodgson. It is just that Hodgson doesn't know much about football.

“When Inter lost in the UEFA Cup final against Schalke in 1996, it was purely because of Hodgson.”

Roberto Carlos had a considerably better rapport with Italian Coach Fabio Capello, who brought him to Real Madrid.

“Fabio Capello was different - so different - and when I moved to Madrid I did it because of him. He is the most important Coach I have had in my life.”