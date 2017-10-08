Joint leaders Frosinone lost to Novara, so remain on level terms with Empoli and Palermo, but only seven points separate top from bottom.
Novara 2-1 Frosinone
Chajia 51 (N), Beghetto og 66 (N), Soddimo 87 (F)
Bari 2-1 Avellino
Kresic 65 (A), Improta 67 (B), Galano pen 72 (B)
Cesena 1-0 Spezia
Schiavone 32 (C)
Cremonese 3-3 Ternana
Piccolo pen 9 (C), Carretta 42 (T), Signorini 44 (T), Albadoro 45 (T), Scappini 70 (C), Mokulu 88 (C)
Sent off: Signorini 83 (T)
Empoli 3-1 Foggia
Caputo 59, 66 (E), Donnarumma 73 (E), Mazzeo 52 (F)
Palermo 1-1 Parma
La Gumina 10 (Pal), Gagliolo 71 (Par)
Perugia 1-5 Pro Vercelli
Legati 5 (PV), Belmonte 69 (Pe), Castiglia 72, 76 (PV), Vives pen 90 (PV), Morra 94 (PV)
Sent off: Pajac 45 (Pe)
Pescara 1-2 Cittadella
Adorni 2 (C), Siega 18 (C), Benali pen 37 (P)
Salernitana 0-0 Ascoli
Missed penalty: Rosseti 25 (A)
Venezia 2-0 Carpi
Marsura 37 (V), Pinato 75 (V)
Virtus Entella 3-0 Brescia
De Luca 29 (VE), Brivio 68 (VE), La Mantia 88 (VE)