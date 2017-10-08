Serie B: Frosinone fall at Novara

By Football Italia staff

Joint leaders Frosinone lost to Novara, so remain on level terms with Empoli and Palermo, but only seven points separate top from bottom.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Novara 2-1 Frosinone

Chajia 51 (N), Beghetto og 66 (N), Soddimo 87 (F)

Bari 2-1 Avellino

Kresic 65 (A), Improta 67 (B), Galano pen 72 (B)

Cesena 1-0 Spezia

Schiavone 32 (C)

Cremonese 3-3 Ternana

Piccolo pen 9 (C), Carretta 42 (T), Signorini 44 (T), Albadoro 45 (T), Scappini 70 (C), Mokulu 88 (C)

Sent off: Signorini 83 (T)

Empoli 3-1 Foggia

Caputo 59, 66 (E), Donnarumma 73 (E), Mazzeo 52 (F)

Palermo 1-1 Parma

La Gumina 10 (Pal), Gagliolo 71 (Par)

Perugia 1-5 Pro Vercelli

Legati 5 (PV), Belmonte 69 (Pe), Castiglia 72, 76 (PV), Vives pen 90 (PV), Morra 94 (PV)

Sent off: Pajac 45 (Pe)

Pescara 1-2 Cittadella

Adorni 2 (C), Siega 18 (C), Benali pen 37 (P)

Salernitana 0-0 Ascoli

Missed penalty: Rosseti 25 (A)

Venezia 2-0 Carpi

Marsura 37 (V), Pinato 75 (V)

Virtus Entella 3-0 Brescia

De Luca 29 (VE), Brivio 68 (VE), La Mantia 88 (VE)