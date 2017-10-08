Probable line-ups: Albania-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy are expected to go back to their 4-2-4 system against Albania with Leonardo Spinazzola, Antonio Candreva and Eder coming in.

It kicks off in Shkoder on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Although the Azzurri are in the World Cup play-offs, only a win would guarantee they’d be top seeds in the draw on October 17.

Andrea Barzagli went off with a muscular problem during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Macedonia and the Juventus veteran won’t be risked, so shouldn’t even be on the bench.

Simone Verdi got his first Italy start in that game, yet is expected to be in the stands tomorrow.

Inter duo Candreva and Eder come in to join Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in a front four.

It remains to be seen who will back them up in midfield, as Roberto Gagliardini and Marco Parolo are in the running with Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante.

Spinazzola could come in at left-back, shuffling Matteo Darmian over to the right and benching Davide Zappacosta of Chelsea.

Immobile and Parolo are one yellow card away from suspension, so a booking would rule them out of the first leg of the World Cup play-off.

Albania are coached by Christian Panucci and have many familiar faces to Serie A viewers, including Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj, Torino defender Arlind Ajeti and Benevento midfielder Ledian Memushaj.

Veteran Ansi Agolli hasn’t played since September 27 due to injury, when his Qarabag side lost 2-1 in the Champions League to Roma.

Albania (probable): Berisha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Veseli, Agolli; Kace, Memushaj, Latifi; Xhaka, Sadiku, Balliu

Italy (probable): Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Parolo, Gagliardini; Candreva, Immobile, Eder, Insigne