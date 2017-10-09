Sarri: ‘Juventus still favourites’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri insists Juventus remain Scudetto favourites, and it would be “presumptuous” to compare his Napoli to them.

The Bianconeri have won Serie A for the past six years in a row, but they currently lie two points off the top, as the Partenopei have won all of their seven games so far.

“Calm down, the current Juve is the strongest of the last seven or eight years,” Sarri cautioned in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For me they remain favourites and it would be presumptuous to compare ourselves with them. I still don’t know what our 100 per cent will be, but I know we’re not the anti-Juve, right now they’re on another level.

“Talking about being first after seven games is relative, it’s such a short stretch of the track that you can’t consider it to be indicative.

“It’s a pleasant feeling, but the moment where the season will be decided is still far away.”

Napoli face Roma after the international break, and the Coach believes the Giallorossi will be challengers too.

“[Eusebio] Di Francesco is very good, and Roma are strong. The pitfalls of this away game are obvious, and this strong team can definitely cause us problems.

“Until now they’ve won five and lost one, and they’ve still got a game in hand. They’re definitely competitive, but my Napoli are launched.”

Sarri was also asked if he’d ever consider taking the role as CT of the Italian national team.

“Not right now, no,” Sarri said.

“Then age advances, maybe in two or three years I could change my mind, as has happened with other things.”