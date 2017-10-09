Sarri: ‘Not thinking of leaving Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri says leaving Napoli “is the last thing on my mind right now”, despite the release clause in his contract.

The Coach can leave in the summer if another club is willing to pay €8m to release him from his contract, but the Partenopei boss is happy to stay at the San Paolo.

“On a contractual level, there’s a clause which allows the club and myself to have different solutions,” Sarri confirmed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s the last thing on my mind right now though. I feel very close to this city and this group, although I know that at a certain point things finish in a natural way.

“I have a lot to say to the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis]. He was the only one to have the attributes to sign me up, and that’s important to me. I hope I’m paying him back.

“There are a lot of evaluations to be made when it comes to the clause. It’s bilateral, it’s not just my side.”

Sarri was also asked about Video Assistant Referees, with the technology proving controversial so far.

“I’m skeptical. It takes away spontaneity and enthusiasm. You can score, but the excitement is more limited because you don’t know if the goal will be given.

“Some errors have been avoided, but it’s in an experimental phase. I’d use it much more moderately though.”