Sarri: ‘Wouldn’t have lasted at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri predicts he “wouldn’t have lasted long” had he been appointed as Milan Coach.

The Napoli boss was linked with the Rossoneri in the summer of 2015, but they appointed Sinisa Mihajlovic while Sarri went to Naples.

Arrigo Sacchi has said he advised Silvio Berlusconi to appoint the Tuscan, but the 58-year-old isn’t sure he’d have lasted under il Cavaliere.

“I wouldn’t have lasted long if it’s true what they say about him interfering with the Coach’s work,” Sarri told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With a President who behaves like that it’s hard to win. He’s won a lot though, and was a great director, so I think what’s said about him must be more myth than truth.”

Sarri has of course been compared with Sacchi, but he doesn’t feel that’s an appropriate parallel to draw.

“If you ask me, that comparison is an insult to Arrigo who has won so much, while I’ve won nothing.

“My innovation is partial, his was total, so while it’s a gratifying comparison for me, I don’t think it stands up in general.

“He wrote footballing history with his results and innovations, and I wouldn’t have existed if not for him. My interest in tactics was born through him.”

Another Sarri admirer is Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City side will face Napoli next week.

“We can say my football is similar to his, although he’s evolved over the years,” Sarri said.

“With Bayern Munich and Manchester City he’s changed something with respect to Barcelona. The philosophy has stayed the same, but they move in different ways, attacking and defending in different shapes.

“It will be exciting to see it up close. He’s a talent, an evolving phenomenon and I think his football will define this era.

“Getting points in the double-header with Manchester City could make the difference in this group.”