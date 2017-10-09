Allegri: ‘Harder to win than be beautiful’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri warns “it’s easier to be beautiful than winning” and predicts “it’ll take 86 points” to win the Scudetto.

The Bianconeri are currently two points off the top of Serie A, with Napoli maintaining a perfect record, but the Tuscan tactician isn’t panicking.

“Are we worried? No, we’re respectful of Napoli, Inter and Roma,” Allegri told Tuttosport.

“Milan also had a big signing campaign to get into the top four and now they’ve become a bit detached. In the end these five teams - unless Lazio enter - will play for four places.

“Napoli have grown, they’d have three years of the same team playing together.

“Juventus have changed a lot and continued to win, they’ve grown in their play and it’s normal that this year, with a two point advantage, they feel, along with us, favourites for the Scudetto but it’s early.

“The season will be decided in March, as it always is.

“It’ll take 86 points to win, Roma and Napoli will have to re-do their records.”

Allegri was then asked about the 2-2 draw with Atalanta before the international break, and his response has been taken by some as a jab at Napoli.

“We had 35 beautiful minutes against Atalanta. We went 2-0 up and then we started to do less and less…

“Football is ultimately a matter of solidity. Basking in your ability loses titles, it’s easier to be beautiful than winning.”