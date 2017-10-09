Allegri: ‘Higuain makes me angry!’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri admits “I get angry” with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain as “he can do a lot more”.

The Argentine international is the club’s record signing, and scored 32 goals last season, but the Coach wants to see more.

“Gonzalo has to be more decisive,” Allegri told Tuttosport.

“No matter whether he gets 25 or 30 goals, the important thing is that they’re decisive goals. He’s better physically, he’s worked over the international break, but he’s still not at 100 per cent.

“Higuain is an extraordinary player, I get angry with him a lot because I demand more, because he can do much more.

“So far he’s done 50 per cent of what he could do.”

Higuain’s compatriot Paulo Dybala, by contrast, is in the form of his life, and Allegri was asked if La Joya is the best player he’s worked with.

“It’s difficult to make comparisons, because there are different players. I was lucky enough to coach [Andrea] Pirlo who, although he played a different role, was hugely talented.

“Ronaldinho was something outside of the normal. Once, playing against Barcelona, the Camp Nou applauded him for 10 minutes.

“Then I had [Antonio] Cassano, Robinho and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, who was talented in his own way, different from the others.

“Dybala is 23, he has to grow a lot and he’s changed a lot physically since last year. He needs to learn how to handle games, because he can have a little less energy in certain matches.

“He has to improve his right foot too. He has to learn to use it, as does [Federico] Bernardeschi or they only have one play. These are talented lads.

“Bernardeschi played well in Bergamo, but he didn’t have to foul [Papu] Gomez, he had to get tighter to him and stop him from crossing. These are the details which win or lose matches.

“At Juventus every ball is important. At a mid-ranking team if you do two good things and make eight mistakes then they look at the good things and there’s nothing about the seven or eight mistakes.

“At Juventus that counts. Berna is talented, but he has to improve a lot to play regularly in a big team. At a big club, because you have to win, the character aspect is fundamental.

“Sometimes I can say: ‘That’s good. But it’s not enough to win’.”

The Coach was also asked about Daniele Rugani and Douglas Costa.

“Rugani has grown a lot, but he has to make the last step,” Allegri said. “I’m content, putting aside the fact he’s still young. He’s quick, it’s difficult to get past him but he needs to improve his one-on-one positioning. He has to improve his anticipation.

“Douglas Costa isn’t a puzzle, when he gets the ball he becomes important, he always plays one-on-one. He also has to get to 100 per cent though, and now he’s at 60.

“He has to demand more, when you’re at Bayern or Juve you have to ask more of yourself. If Douglas bets on himself… mamma mia.”