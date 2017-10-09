NEWS
Monday October 9 2017
‘Real Madrid are CL favourites’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri sees Real Madrid as “number one favourites” for this year’s Champions League.

The Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 by the Spanish champions in last year’s final, and the Italian believes they can win a third title in a row.

“Real are the number one favourites,” Allegri said, speaking to Tuttosport.

“They’d slipped a bit, they’ve dropped some points but now they’re starting to do the right things: they played at 70 per cent away to Dortmund and won.

“Barcelona have [Lionel] Messi, who makes the difference. Paris Saint-Germain aren’t decipherable at the moment, but they have guys like Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappé, [Edinson] Cavani, Dani Alves… We’ll see what kind of team they are in March.

“Do I miss Dani Alves? He’s an important player, a technical one, who did very well for us in the second half of last season.”

Leonardo Bonucci also left in the summer, joining Milan after a row with Allegri and the club.

“Leo was an important player, but the history of Juve is clear: a lot of important players have left.

“After Berlin, with the departures of [Andrea] Pirlo, [Arturo] Vidal and [Carlos] Tevez it seemed like Juve were finished, but instead we restarted.

“The same goes for the departures of [Paul] Pogba and [Alvaro] Morata. The club has done a good job.”

