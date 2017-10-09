Allegri: ‘Coach not that important’

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri claims “it makes me smile” when people talk up the importance of Coaches, as players matter more.

The Juventus boss was interviewed by Tuttosport today, and took the time to discuss the important of tactics and preparation.

“It makes me smile when I hear people say that a Coach wins because of his schemes,” Allegri said.

“If all players were equal, then Paris Saint-Germain wouldn’t have spent €222m on Neymar, [Lionel] Messi wouldn’t be worth €21bn and [Paulo] Dybala €170m.

“You can have all the plans you want, but in the end there’s a ball and you have to do well with that, otherwise clubs would just spend nothing.

“In basketball the Lakers and Philadelphia won because the Lakers had Magic Johnson and Philadelphia Julius Erving.

“With all due respect, if the Lakers had played Andrea Scocchera of Pallacanestro Livorno, who never got a basket… if I’d played for Barcelona instead of Messi, they wouldn’t have won all those Champions Leagues.”

Allegri was also asked about managing Mario Mandzukic, the versatile Croatian striker who has been playing on the left wing.

“He makes me laugh. He understands Italian well, but he doesn’t want to show that he understands it because he doesn’t want to be told off in Italian.

“He’s sly, Mario…”