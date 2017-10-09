Can: ‘Juventus bid an honour’

By Football Italia staff

Emre Can says it was “an honour” to receive an offer from Juventus, but assures he’s focused on Liverpool.

The German international is a well-known target for the Bianconeri, and his contract expires at the end of the current season.

The Old Lady tried to tempt him to Turin in the summer too, and the midfielder was pleased by their interest.

“It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club,” Can told Kicker.

“Currently though I’m just focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest.

“The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues.

“Could Jurgen Klopp and I be at Bayern Munich next season? You never know what will happen. And I don't know what Jurgen Klopp plans.”