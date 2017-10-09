Szczesny: ‘Couldn’t reject Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny explains his decision to move to Juventus - “when they call you, you have to go”.

The Polish international had spent the past two years on loan at Roma from Arsenal, but he joined the Bianconeri permanently to be Gianluigi Buffon’s backup and eventual replacement.

“I came here because I need to win everything,” Szczesny told Mediaset Premium.

“I chose Juventus for their winning mindset. Every day in training I feel stronger and more ready to play for this club.

“It seemed a normal choice to me, when Juve call you, you have to go. When you play for Juventus the goal is always to win everything, and it’s no different this year.

“Scudetto rivals? There are a lot of strong teams, Napoli seem the most dangerous because of the quality of their play.

“But there’s also Roma, and [Luciano] Spalletti’s Inter have started very well this season. We have to be ready to win every game, but with our mentality we will be.”

Paulo Dybala has been in sensational form this season, and Szczesny was asked about playing with La Joya.

“He’s out of this world, he’s one of the best players. There’s [Robert] Lewandowski, [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and then Dybala.”