Lopez: ‘I’ll meet Icardi’

By Football Italia staff

Maxi Lopez says he’ll meet Mauro Icardi one day but “it doesn’t keep me up at night”.

The pair were teammates at Sampdoria, but fell out when Lopez’s ex-wife Wanda Nara began a relationship with the now Inter captain.

Now at Udinese, the veteran has continually refused to shake Icardi’s hand before matches, but he’s said he will meet with his former friend one day.

“I’ve never given too much weight to this issue,” Lopez told Messaggero Veneto when asked about Wanda.

“An autobiography? I’ve had two or three offers, but I don’t think I’m someone who would write a biography. Biographies are for real champions, those who really have something to talk about.

“Will I talk to Icardi one day? Yes, but it doesn’t keep me up at night.”

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been fierce in his criticism of Icardi over the situation…

“Maradona is someone who has no filters, he says what he thinks. He doesn’t talk because he’s a friend or this or that.

“I met him just once in person a few years ago for a charity game.”

