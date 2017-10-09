‘Galatasaray will return for Asamoah’

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek says the Turkish club will make a new offer for Juventus’ Kwadwo Asamoah.

The midfielder, who can also play at left wing-back, was believed to be close to joining the Istanbul giants this summer, but ultimately remained in Turin.

However, the Ghanaian international is out of contract at the end of the season, and he could still move to the Super Lig in January.

“In the end Juventus didn’t want to let him go,” Uzbek told Fanatik.

“We already had an agreement with Asamoah, and we’ll repeat our offer during the winter transfer window.”