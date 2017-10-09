No sackings in Serie A so far

By Football Italia staff

For the first time in almost 20 years, no Coaches have been sacked in the first seven weeks of the Serie A season.

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric has been under pressure for several weeks, but the Grifone have so far decided to keep faith in the tactician.

As a result, this is the first season since 1998-99 in which no Coach lost their job in the first seven matches.

There were 12 changes on top flight benches last season, with Davide Ballardini of Palermo going after two games.

That was the first of four changes made by the Rosanero, who are now in Serie B, with Roberto De Zerbi, Eugenio Corini, Diego Lopez and finally Diego Bortoluzzi taking charge of the team.