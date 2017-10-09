NEWS
Monday October 9 2017
Ronaldinho: ‘Milan better next year’
By Football Italia staff

Ronaldinho predicts Milan will be “even stronger next year” but sees the top four as “difficult” this season.

The Brazilian spent three years with the Rossoneri, and was asked about their current fortunes on a visit to Lecce.

“I think next year they’ll be even stronger,” Ronaldinho told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“It’ll be difficult to make the Champions League, but for a team with Milan’s history anything is possible.

“When I was at Milan I never though [Silvio] Berlusconi and [Massimo] Moratti would sell their clubs. I was happy at Milan, let’s see how it goes now.”

