Capello: ‘Five teams for Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello insists “there are five teams in the fight” for this season’s Scudetto, but he sees Juventus as favourites.

The veteran Coach is currently at Jiangsu Suning, but he find the time to talk to La Nazione about the Serie A title race, with three of his former clubs fighting for the title.

“Is it between Juventus and Napoli? I wouldn’t say that,” Capello told the newspaper.

“Inter are Roma are there too and we have to give them time to get back to being teams, in the true meaning of the term. Milan also have a good squad.

“There are five teams in the fight. There’s time, but Juve are favourites for me.”