Monday October 9 2017
Tavecchio: ‘No pressure on Ventura’
By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio assures that Giampiero Ventura’s job “has never been up for discussion”.

The Italy CT is under pressure following a series of poor performances, including a 1-1 draw with Macedonia on Friday night.

The Azzurri face Albania tonight, but the head of the Federation says there is no suggestion of a change on the bench.

“There is no circling of the wagons,” Tavecchio told reporters in Shkodër.

“Ventura has never been up for discussion. He and I talked, we didn’t just go for a coffee.”

