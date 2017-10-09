Tavecchio: ‘No pressure on Ventura’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio assures that Giampiero Ventura’s job “has never been up for discussion”.

The Italy CT is under pressure following a series of poor performances, including a 1-1 draw with Macedonia on Friday night.

The Azzurri face Albania tonight, but the head of the Federation says there is no suggestion of a change on the bench.

“There is no circling of the wagons,” Tavecchio told reporters in Shkodër.

“Ventura has never been up for discussion. He and I talked, we didn’t just go for a coffee.”