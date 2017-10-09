Agent: ‘Napoli wanted Gonalons’

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons’ agent says Napoli “called me every day”, the year before his client joined Roma.

The midfielder joined the Giallorossi this summer, having spent his entire career at Lyon, but he has so far struggled to break into the side.

“Gonalons isn’t playing much because he has a legend like [Daniele] De Rossi in front of him,” Frederic Guerra explained on Radio Crc.

“He didn’t come to Roma to be De Rossi’s replacement, but to be ready when that player starts to drop.

“When Napoli wanted Gonalons, [President Aurelio] De Laurentiis called me every day at 8.10, but he wasn’t ready because his wife was about to give birth and the lad wasn’t ready to go to Italy yet.

“Then, when he was, I wasn’t sure if Napoli still wanted him. Gonalons wasn’t tactically ready for Italian football, which is different to French football, even in training they do everything down to the centimetre.”