Brozovic to miss derby

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic appears certain to miss the derby with Milan, as he has a muscular injury.

The 24-year-old went off injured during the Croatia-Finland match on Friday night, and was subjected to tests today.

“Early in the afternoon, the Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic had medical tests at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano after being injured during Croatia vs. Finland last Friday,” a statement on the Nerazzurri’s website reads.

“The tests revelead damage to his left soleus muscle and the player's condition will continue to be evaluated in the coming days.”