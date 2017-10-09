Mertens, Dybala get Ballon d’Or nod

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens, Paulo Dybala and Edin Dzeko are among the names nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

France Football magazine re-took control of the award last year, having previously partnered with FIFA, and Cristiano Ronaldo was given the trophy.

Today the 30-man shortlist for 2017 is being announced in a staggered fashion, with the final list to be completed at 18.15 UK time.

However, there are already three Serie A stars confirmed on the shortlist, in the shape of Paulo Dybala of Juventus, Napoli’s Dries Martens and Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko was Capocannoniere in the Italian top flight last year, with Mertens just behind having been converted from a winger.

Dybala helped Juve to reach the Champions League final and win the domestic double, and he’s started this season with 10 goals in seven Serie A games.