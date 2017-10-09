Liveblog: Albania v Italy

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s crucial World Cup qualifier between Italy and Christian Panucci’s Albania.

It kicks off at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The Azzurri have already clinched a place in the play-offs after finishing second in the group behind Spain, but a victory here would still be a massive boost.

That’s because failure to win could bump Italy out of the top seeds for the draw and make for a much tougher hurdle on the road to Russia 2018.

Morale is low following the 1-1 result with Macedonia on Friday and pressure is piling on Coach Giampiero Ventura, who looks set to shelve the 3-4-3 experiment for a return to his favoured 4-2-4 formation.

Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo have to be careful, as they are one yellow card away from suspension going into the play-offs.

Albania continue their love affair with Italian football, as after reaching Euro 2016 with Gianni De Biasi, their Coach is now ex-Milan and Inter full-back Christian Panucci.

