Kaka considering retirement

By Football Italia staff

Ricky Kaka admits he is considering retirement at the age of 35. “I don’t feel joy in playing anymore,” said the Orlando City star.

The Brazilian had the best years of his career at Milan from 2003 to 2009, then at Real Madrid before moving to MLS in 2014.

“I don’t feel joy in playing football anymore, as I feel pain every time I finish a match,” confessed Kaka to Globoesporte.

“My body doesn’t deal with it very well now and at the age of 35 it is very difficult to recover every time.

“I would love to have a career like Zinedine Zidane. He stopped playing, took some time, realised he liked coaching and started working in the youth academy. I could follow a similar path.”