NEWS
Monday October 9 2017
Kaka considering retirement
By Football Italia staff

Ricky Kaka admits he is considering retirement at the age of 35. “I don’t feel joy in playing anymore,” said the Orlando City star.

The Brazilian had the best years of his career at Milan from 2003 to 2009, then at Real Madrid before moving to MLS in 2014.

“I don’t feel joy in playing football anymore, as I feel pain every time I finish a match,” confessed Kaka to Globoesporte.

“My body doesn’t deal with it very well now and at the age of 35 it is very difficult to recover every time.

“I would love to have a career like Zinedine Zidane. He stopped playing, took some time, realised he liked coaching and started working in the youth academy. I could follow a similar path.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies