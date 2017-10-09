ADL: 'Ventura abandon 4-2-4'

By Football Italia staff

Aurelio De Laurentiis urges Giampiero Ventura to drop the 4-2-4 system for Italy, prepares for Roma-Napoli and reveals his Roberto Inglese plans.

The Partenopei President spoke to the media at an event today, you can read the rest of his comments here.

“It’s difficult to be in charge of a national team, especially Italy, because he has to put together players from various different clubs and even leagues,” De Laurentiis told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“It doesn’t give you a group at your disposal to work with for any period of time. You’re also under pressure to play or not play various people, so it’s a crazy situation. Don’t forget, Antonio Conte ran away from the Nazionale as quickly as he could.

“Having said that, I would like to give Ventura some advice: leave the 4-2-4 to one side. It’s a system that is unknown to most of the players in the squad and makes things more complicated than they need to be.

“I don’t believe there should be international duty during a club season. With FIFA and UEFA, we ought to regulate it only in certain periods.”

Many have called for the Azzurri to follow Napoli’s 4-3-3 system, which has given them a 100 per cent record after seven Serie A rounds.

They face a very tough test this Saturday against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It’s an important game. Eusebio Di Francesco deserves praise, because he arrived in a difficult environment and found interesting solutions despite often not having all the players at his disposal.

“The next month is going to be crucial for Napoli. Right now, I’d say we are the anti-Juventus side, but Milan, Roma and Inter can come in too.”

Napoli lost Arkadiusz Milik to injury, but have already bought Inglese from Chievo and could recall him early from the loan in January.

“Inglese is 25 years old and on the last day of the transfer market, I had this intuition something might not go the right way, so I decided to target Inglese.

“I warned (Chievo President Luca) Campedelli that in January, in case of problems, I’d come to knock on his door!”