World Cup play-off in Milan or Udine

By Football Italia staff

The home leg of Italy’s 2018 World Cup play-off next month could be played at San Siro in Milan or Udinese’s Dacia Arena.

It’s already confirmed that the Azzurri will go into the play-offs to reach the tournament in Russia, having finished behind Spain in their group.

The first leg will be November 9-11, with the return on November 12-14.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the FIGC has prepared two stadiums to host the home leg of this tie.

The most likely candidate is the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, also known as San Siro, which is home to Milan and Inter.

Another alternative is the recently-refurbished Dacia Arena in Udine, which already hosted the Italy World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

The draw for the World Cup play-off is on October 17.