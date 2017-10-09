NEWS
Monday October 9 2017
Insigne: 'Del Piero is my hero'
By Football Italia staff

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne reveals an unexpected name for his football hero – Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

“I have always said, even if it upsets the Neapolitans, that my hero is Del Piero, because for me he was a great player and is a great man,” Insigne told Dugout.

“The first team I played for was Olimpia Grumese, then from there I went to Napoli. The first trophy I won was as best player in a youth tournament in Turin. The trophy was bigger than me! I was very proud.

“In the same year, I wasn’t picked up by Inter or Torino, as they said I was too short. I’m happy the way things panned out, because I made my dream come true by playing for Napoli.

“The first goal I scored for Napoli was against Parma at the San Paolo. The emotion I felt was indescribable, because for a Neapolitan to score his first goal at the Stadio San Paolo doesn’t happen every day.

“People say I am a very technical player, so I don’t have a specific trick I use more than others. I really like to get past the first man, cut inside and shoot.”

