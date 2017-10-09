Line-ups: Albania-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy return to the 4-2-4 formation with Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Eder and Antonio Candreva in the final World Cup qualifier in Albania.

It kicks off at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Follow all the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Azzurri are already in the play-offs, but only a win here will guarantee their status as top seeds in the draw on October 17.

Giampiero Ventura’s experiment with 3-4-3 against Macedonia was a failure, the 1-1 result on Friday being the first time they’d dropped points in this group other than the two meetings with Spain.

Andrea Barzagli went off with a muscular problem during that match and the Juventus veteran won’t be risked, so isn’t even on the bench.

Simone Verdi got his first Italy start in that game, yet is also sent to the stands for the return to 4-2-4.

Inter duo Candreva and Eder come in to join Immobile and Insigne in a front four.

Roberto Gagliardini and Marco Parolo retain their places in midfield, with Leonardo Spinazzola of Atalanta stepping in at left-back, shifting Matteo Darmian over to the right.

Immobile and Parolo are one yellow card away from suspension, so a booking would rule them out of the first leg of the World Cup play-off.

Albania are coached by Christian Panucci and have many familiar faces to Serie A viewers, including Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj, Torino defender Arlind Ajeti and Benevento midfielder Ledian Memushaj.

Veteran Ansi Agolli hasn’t played since September 27 due to injury, when his Qarabag side lost 2-1 in the Champions League to Roma.

This is the first ever competitive meeting between the nations to be played on Albanian soil.

When these sides clashed in Palermo back in March, Italy won 2-0 thanks to Daniele De Rossi’s penalty and Ciro Immobile.

Albania: Berisha; Hysaj, Veseli, Mavraj, Agolli; Kace, Basha; Roshi, Memushaj, Grezda; Sadiku

Albania bench: Hoxha, Kolici, Lila, Lenjani, Xhimshiti, Ahmedi, Balliu, Memolla, Ajeti, Latifi, Ndoj

Italy: Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Parolo, Gagliardini; Candreva, Immobile, Eder, Insigne

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Perin, Zappacosta, Rugani, Inglese, Astori, Barella, Cristante, Bernardeschi, D’Ambrosio, El Shaarawy, Gabbiadini

Ref: Moen (NOR)