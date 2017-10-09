Ventura: 'Italy objective achieved'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura insists the 1-0 win in Albania represents “another small step forward” for Italy, while being World Cup play-off seeds was “the objective.”

Antonio Candreva’s late goal, blasted into the roof of the net, proved the difference in Shkoder for this evening’s final group game.

“This was the objective we had set. I think we made another small step forward, but we continue to control the game badly and give the ball away too often,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“I think the only chances they had were gifted by us giving the ball away in banal fashion. I am happy for the lads, as they work really hard and I confirm what I said, that we need the time to do something important with this squad.

“It seemed only right to be in front, as we had some incredible chances. I was happy inside, but above all for the players. We have a few limitations at the moment, and some injury emergencies, but we wanted to try things out.

“Slowly today, a few looked around and realised certain things could be done. I hope to get some players back for the play-off, as otherwise there might be a problem.

“I had faith when people said the situation was ‘dramatic’ and I have faith now.”