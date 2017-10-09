Candreva: 'Not taken for granted'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva noted Italy’s victory in Albania could “not be taken for granted” and the team talk with the old guard was important.

The Inter winger’s goal was the difference in the final World Cup qualifying group game in Shkoder, meaning the Azzurri are top seeds in the play-off draw.

“After the Macedonia game (1-1), we wanted to prove ourselves and I think it was a good result,” Candreva told Rai Sport.

“Victories are never banal or to be taken for granted. We talked, we realised that we had to get back together and be solid going into the play-offs. Now we await our opponents.”

Much was made this weekend of the ‘crisis summit’ between players called by the veterans of the squad.

“I think we need the spirit of sacrifice, humility and that Italian character that represents us. We have to follow the core of this Italy squad, the reference points for the team, and all together bring something more to the field.”