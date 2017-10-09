Gagliardini: 'Albania really tough'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini maintains it was “really tough where Albania fight for every ball” for Italy to secure a victory in Shkoder.

Antonio Candreva’s goal was enough for the 1-0 result in their final World Cup qualifying group game.

“It was a positive evening, a great victory and really tough to do it on their turf, where Albania fight for every ball,” the Inter midfielder told Rai Sport.

“I don’t think we lacked sharpness. It was a hard-fought game, we allowed Albania very little, a few innocuous shots from distance. We need to improve on our passing and will certainly work on those areas with the Coach.

“I am in good shape, I have been since the start of the season. There are games you play better or worse, but that’s nothing to do with fitness levels.

“Whoever we end up against in the play-offs, we will fight to get into the World Cup.”