Insigne accepts Italy tactics

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne praised the Italy “spirit and determination” after a 1-0 win in Albania and shrugged off questions about the tactical system.

Antonio Candreva’s goal secured a victory that makes the Azzurri top seeds in the World Cup play-off draw on October 17.

“I thought we had a great game, all united to seek this victory and this is the right spirit with which we should face every match. We must be gritty and determined on every ball and push to the end,” Insigne told Rai Sport.

“We didn’t have a good performance against Macedonia and that was really disappointing. Tonight, aside from the result, we put in the spirit of sacrifice and all worked hard for the team.

“Every player is important for their club, but we come on international duty to give our contribution. We showed tonight that we all give 100 per cent and Italy do not give up.”

Giampiero Ventura’s 4-2-4 system has come in for a great deal of criticism, especially as it doesn’t make the most of Insigne’s characteristics.

“I think if a player wants to do well and give his best, the role doesn’t matter. I am accustomed to playing differently for Napoli, but I have always been at the disposal of the Coach for Italy and gave my all to help win the game.”

It was even noted that Insigne was defending so deep, he was practically a left-back tonight.

“I was not acting as a left-back, but I will always try to repay the Coach for his trust and give 100 per cent.

“This victory gives us more confidence. We’ll wait to see who we face in November and will try to reach the World Cup.”