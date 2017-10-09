WC Play-Offs: Italy's likely opponents

By Football Italia staff

Italy are top seeds for the World Cup play-off draw and are likely to face Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece or the Republic of Ireland.

Although the Azzurri were already guaranteed to be one of the eight best runners-up, a 1-0 victory in Albania on Monday evening ensured they are in Pot 1 for the draw on October 17.

As things stand, Italy are top seeds along with Croatia, Denmark and either Portugal or Switzerland.

The second seeds, unless something dramatic happens, are expected to be Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Northern Ireland.

Greece require a 1-0 win over Gibraltar to ensure they finish ahead of Bosnia and leave Slovakia out of the play-offs.