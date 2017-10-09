Panucci: 'Italy won with smarts'

By Football Italia staff

Christian Panucci believes Italy got the better of Albania thanks to their “typical smarts” and his own side’s naivety. “We emerge with heads held high.”

Antonio Candreva got the only goal at the 73rd minute, firing a Leonardo Spinazzola cross into the roof of the net.

“Italy showed their typical smarts, as they decided the game on a corner we gave away. I asked my lads to not sit deep, to come out of our shells, and with a little more determination we could’ve scored a goal.

“I am sorry for the fans, but we gave our all to bring them a positive result,” the Albania Coach told Rai Sport.

“The stadium was packed, there was a lot of curiosity to see this Albania side against Italy. We emerge with heads held high, as we attacked them, we tried to play football, but the tempo of the leagues where many of my players are isn’t the best. I’d love to have these players for two-three months.

“When you create lots of problems for Italy and lose only to an error, you can’t help but be satisfied. We’re working towards the Euros.

“Italy have some good foundations. Roberto Gagliardini brings physicality to the middle of the park, has improved a lot and will do even better under Luciano Spalletti at Inter.

“I think Italy can do very well in the play-offs and they always have their say in the World Cup.”