Eder: 'Italy showed character'

By Football Italia staff

Eder admits he was unaccustomed to being in the starting XI for Italy or Inter, but the Azzurri showed “hunger, character and enthusiasm” in Albania.

Antonio Candreva got the only goal in the final World Cup qualifier group game, in a 4-2-4 formation with Eder, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

“It was a fightback for what we talked about and wanted to do. It was not easy here, but the squad showed hunger, character and enthusiasm, which was probably missing in other games,” Eder told Rai Sport.

“We also played without so much tension and pressure. Now we are in the play-offs as top seeds, wait for the draw and will see who we get.

“I hadn’t started for Italy since the game with Holland, while I haven’t started many for Inter either this season, but that’s why you have to train hard and always be ready when the Coach calls you.

“This is my profession, I have to keep myself in shape and try to do the best I can in the time I have on the field to help the team win.

“I think it was a good partnership with Ciro, we had good movements to create space. We won and that’s the important thing.”