Berisha: 'Details make the difference'

By Football Italia staff

Albania and Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha was impressed by Italy and noted “the details always make the difference” after a 1-0 result.

Antonio Candreva got the only goal in the final World Cup qualifier group game.

“I think we had a good performance, but when playing against sides like Italy, the details always make the difference,” Berisha told Rai Sport.

“We conceded the goal on a defensive distraction and that was the end of it, but we created chances, made life difficult for Italy and that’s something we can build on.

“We had nothing to play for tonight and perhaps we missed that extra bit of determination tonight.

“In my view, Italy have some very good young players coming through. I can understand the last few games weren’t particularly great, but perhaps they got a little complacent after realising they could not catch Spain. I am sure they will do well in the play-offs.

“It was fun for me tonight to meet up with many of my current and former teammates from Serie A.”