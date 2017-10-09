Everton and West Ham want Mazzarri

By Football Italia staff

Walter Mazzarri could return to the Premier League after his Watford spell, as Everton and West Ham United are interested.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, the former Napoli and Inter Coach is on the radar of two sides in England’s top flight.

Everton are the prime candidates, as Ronald Koeman is hanging by a thread after picking up just seven points from the opening seven Premier League games.

The Toffees were also hammered 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League, then held to a draw by 10-man Apollon Limassol.

However, West Ham are also keeping a close eye on Mazzarri’s status, as Slaven Bilic has so far failed to get the London club back on track.

If Mazzarri did end up with the Hammers, he’d be working with Italy international defender Angelo Ogbonna.