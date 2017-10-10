Samuel: ‘Skriniar is like me’

By Football Italia staff

Walter Samuel says Inter’s results are “not a coincidence”, and names Milan Skriniar as his heir.

The Argentine was a key man in the Nerazzurri’s treble-winning side of 2010, and he spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about this weekend’s derby.

“The table says Inter will win, but there are no favourites in a derby,” Samuel pointed out.

“It’s not decisive, but it’s fundamental. I’d be lying if I said it was a game like the others. The truth is that it’s worth at least a month in the league, one way or the other.

“Inter? If a team takes a lot of points, it’s not a coincidence. The truth is that the results allow you to play badly, because they give you time to calmly work on the quality of your play.

“As for Milan, there’s the usual hurry, I’ve read that [Coach Vincenzo] Montella is already under pressure.

“Everyone wants to win right away, but when you change so much it’s not certain that things will just work instantly.”

Samuel was then asked whether it’s harder to play the Derby della Madonnina or a South American World Cup qualifier.

“Are you joking? The CONMEBOL games by a long way. Firstly in Milan the opposing fans go to the game together, incidents of violence are rare.

“That aside, do you have any idea what it’s like to play at over 3,000m in Bolovia?”

The former defender was then asked if he sees anyone with his qualities in either side.

“I like [Mateo] Musacchio at Milan, but if I have to choose someone who’s like me, I’d take Skriniar.

“People already spoke well to me about him at Sampdoria, he just has to continue his growth without being distracted by anything.

“I see myself in him, few frills, a lot of substance.”

Samuel also named one Serie A defender he’d like to play for Argentina.

“I’d only be calm if we had someone like [Andrea] Barzagli at the back. He’s my ideal defender: solid, careful, never out of position.

“It’s a pity that he’s a symbol of Juventus, and above all that he’s in his last few years as a player.”