Ranieri: ‘Nantes not like Leicester’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri says you can’t compare his Nantes side to Leicester as Paris Saint-Germain “can only lose” Ligue 1.

The Italian Coach guided the Foxes to a stunning Premier League title win, and after taking over at Nantes in the summer Les Canaris are fourth in the French top flight.

“I was the first to talk about an Italian Nantes,” Ranieri told Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time.

“I’m asking them not just to be tactical like the Italians, but to play a bit of champagne football too. We’re starting to enjoy it with the full team available, we’ve freed ourselves of some fears and I’m satisfied for now.

“The players are 100 per cent behind me, but of course there are still some mistakes and we need to create more opportunities.

“Leicester? We can’t be compared, but in training I see the lads with the same concentration, intensity, determination, and attention to detail to improve as at Leicester.

“Can we make the Europa League? We’ll see, last season Nantes had a two-faced season, bad in the first half and then very good in the second. Now we have to give it a try and then we’ll see.

“After Leicester anything can happen, if it went that well for us then it can for anyone.

“As for PSG, they can only lose the title, but that happened last year when Monaco had a great season.

“PSG were built to get to the end in Europe, but even champions sometimes need luck in the important moments.”

Marco Verratti and Mario Balotelli are both playing in France, and Ranieri asses their chances of going to the World Cup with Italy.

“Marco should be more tranquil and serene. He’s a champion, and now is the right age to curb his youthful impulses.

“As for Balotelli, I think Ventura is following him. Balotelli is finally showing his worth, I hope he can return to the national team, because he’s a great player and Italy need him.

“Things have often been exaggerated with him, particularly with things which I think you can put down to his age.”