Ranieri: ‘Conte will stay’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is “not convinced” Antonio Conte will really leave Chelsea in the summer.

The former Italy CT has openly stated that he’ll return to Italy one day, and he could reportedly leave Stamford Bridge after this season.

“The Premier League remains the top, and I’m not convinced by Conte’s homesickness,” Ranieri, a former Chelsea boss himself, told Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time.

“Maybe he was expecting a different transfer campaign, but for a few years now [Roman] Abramovich hasn’t been doing crazy spending.

“Manchester United and Manchester City have made great signings, so I imagine it’s more draining for Antonio to be fighting on two fronts with the same players.”

Ranieri was also asked for his opinion on Carlo Ancelotti’s sacking, just months after he won the Bundesliga.

“Welcome to the club!” the man sacked by Leicester after winning the Premier League joked.

“I don’t know the details, but maybe Carlo left some players out to get a reaction from them.

“He paid for it with his job, but in the long run I think Bayern need to be overhauled because certain players have been there too long and don’t have the same motivation.”