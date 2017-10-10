Netflix to make Juventus docuseries

By Football Italia staff

It has been announced that streaming giant Netflix will make a four-part docuseries about Juventus.

Starting early next year, four one hour episodes will go behind the scenes in Turin, with training sessions, matches and intimate moments in the lives of the Bianconeri players.

“Netflix is the home of passionate storytelling, and there are no more passionate fans than those of the Bianconeri,” said Erik Barmack, Vice President of International original series at Netflix.

The series will be the first of its kind on Netflix, which has 104 million members in over 190 countries.

“It’s a source of pride that Juventus is the first football club to be the subject of a Netflix Original Docuseries,” Federico Palomba, Juve’s Co-Chief Revenue Officer stated.

“Collaborations of this kind confirm our passion for innovation and being, in every sense, a Sport Entertainment brand.

“In this way, we are determined to reach Bianconeri fans across the world and millions of Netflix users, who thanks to this docuseries can get to know Juventus from every angle.”