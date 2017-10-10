Inter, Juventus in for Giroud?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy claim Juventus and Inter could move for Olivier Giroud of Arsenal in the summer.

The French international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, and hasn’t started a single Premier League game so far.

The 31-year-old was close to Everton in the summer, but ultimately decided to stay in north London.

Now calciomercato.it is reporting that he could have interest from Serie A this summer, as Juve could look to do a cheap deal if Mario Mandzukic leaves.

Mandzukic recently signed a new contract until 2020, but the club still want options if he does want to move on.

Another option could be Inter, who currently have Mauro Icardi as their only out-and-out striker.

Milan were linked last summer, but they currently have André Silva, Nikola Kalinic and Patrick Cutrone.