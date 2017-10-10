San Siro or Palermo for Italy?

By Football Italia staff

Italy are reportedly considering San Siro or Palermo’s Stadio Renzo Barbera for their play-off game.

The Azzurri will have to play a two-legged tie to reach the World Cup in Russia, having finished second behind Spain in their qualifying group.

The draw will be made next Tuesday, with Italy seeded, after which the FIGC will have seven days to announce which stadium will host the home match.

According to this morning’s Tuttosport, the favourite is currently San Siro, a stadium in which the national team has never lost.

In case of drawing a small opponent, the Stadio Grande Torino is also an option, though it hosted the most recent qualifier with Macedonia.

Udinese’s Dacia Arena is also being considered, but it’s thought the Stadio Renzo Barbera is the best option for a smaller game, as the climate in Sicily will be comparatively warm for the November game.