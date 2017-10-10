Buffon picks five-a-side team

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon offers some names for a five-a-side team but admits “I’m very friendly with defenders, and I hate the strikers!”

The Juventus and Italy goalkeeper gave a long interview to Copa90, and he was asked to name a five-a-side team.

“I’m very friendly with defenders and I hate the strikers!” Buffon joked.

“I’d say the strongest I’ve played against are Ronaldo - the Brazilian -, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

“After those four I’d talk about my teammates, defenders I’ve played with from [Lilian] Thuram, [Fabio] Cannavaro and [Ciro] Ferrara to [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Daniele] Rugani.

“To get great results in defence you need human empathy and I’ve always been successful at that. Those are the players who have written the most important history in domestic and international football.

“Among the Italians, in terms of talent, I’d have [Andrea] Pirlo, [Francesco] Totti, [Alessandro] Del Piero and Roberto Baggio. At that point, to make it five, I’d have Paolo Maldini.

"Pirlo's wine? It's good, like everything Andrea does."

Buffon was then asked for his favourite kit, and unsurprisingly he named the Italy one.

“It’s always that of last night. The last one, blue, very beautiful. I didn’t know I’d get that feedback, after 20 years in the national team to get that small prize of wearing the Azzurra shirt.

“I’ve always given my all for my teams, and I’ve always found a fundamental value to fight on the pitch. I’ve only had three teams [Parma, Juventus and Italy] in my life.

“Being lucky enough to wear the Azzurri shirt, which is my second skin, was a great gift.

“Parma’s bankruptcy? For me it was a huge disappointment, I took that city and that club to my heart.

“Bringing the level of football we did to a club like Parma was something amazing, and the negative things in recent years hurt my soul.”