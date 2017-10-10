NEWS
Tuesday October 10 2017
Lazio haggle over De Vrij clause
By Football Italia staff

Lazio reportedly have the basis of an agreement with Stefan de Vrij, but there’s still an issue deciding on a release clause.

The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the current season, but it’s not thought he wants to leave the Biancocelesti on a free transfer.

As a result, the Dutch international is keen to renew his contract, but with a release clause to allow him the freedom to move on in the future.

Today Il Tempo is reporting that there is the basis on an agreement on salary, with De Vrij ready to accept €2m per season until 2020.

However. the club wants to set his release clause at around €40-45m, while the player’s entourage want €20-25m.

