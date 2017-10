Mihajlovic set for Torino renewal?

By Football Italia staff

Torino are reportedly keen to extend Sinisa Mihajlovic’s contract, with talks planned for the coming weeks.

The Granata Coach is only under contract until June 30 next year, with the aim of taking them into the Europa League this season.

According to Tuttosport, club President Urbano Cairo has already decided to offer an extension, and talks are planned for the coming weeks.

It’s thought Torino will offer at least another year, taking Mihajlovic up to June 2019 at the very earliest.