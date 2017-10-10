Fassone: ‘Milan don’t need CL’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone assures Milan don’t need Champions League qualification, even if “having €40m extra would be positive…”

The Rossoneri were bought by a Chinese consortium earlier this year, with U.S hedge fund Elliott Management providing a loan to get the deal done.

That has to be repaid, but the club’s CEO assures there will be no problems even if they miss out on the Champions League.

“In the clubs where I’ve worked I’ve always had a ‘safety net’,” Fassone explained to Guerin Sportivo.

“For better or worse, other people had the last word in the decision making process, which I was part of, but I didn’t have the final decision.

“At Milan, by contrast, the ownership demands everything of the management so the task of deciding things falls to me.

“I’m facing a sort of ‘win or lose’ situation, but it’s motivating. I’m convinced we’ll do well, because we have collaborators of experience and skill.

“This season? Not getting into the Champions League wouldn’t be a drama, because I’ve presented UEFA with plans which also include not getting to the Champions League.

“Having €40m extra would be positive though… That would allow us not to think about selling a player.

“Juventus and Napoli are stronger than the others, and our race for the top four will be run with Roma, Inter and Lazio.

“When I start a new project I’m aware that it takes time, and that you won’t win in the first year.

“We want our players to give all the swear and energy possible, while always giving the maximum to represent the fans and the history of this club.

“Then next year we’ll insert another two or three players in the roles that [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli and [Coach Vincenzo] Montella deem most appropriate.”