Fassone: ‘Inter like a ditzy woman’

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone describes former club Inter as being like “a beautiful woman who’s a bit ditzy”.

The director has worked for several Serie A clubs, and he reflected on his experiences in an interview with Guerin Sportivo.

“My professional experiences have all been different in terms of responsibility, but they were all formative and interesting,” Fassone began.

“Juve is the most structured and the most corporate club. I came from the catering industry and above all it was that which meant I didn’t find it traumatic to adapt.

“Napoli is a paternal club, because they have an owner [Aurelio De Laurentiis] who determines and decides everything, but they’ve been able to adapt to that and have a very streamlined and efficient structure.

“Inter is… Inter. It’s a club that’s always needed a strong man on the bench, from Roberto Mancini to Jose Mourinho.

“They have a naive soul, like a beautiful woman who’s a bit ditzy, as [Massimo] Moratti described it. Now they’ve found a strong man in Spalletti and it’s going well.

“Talking about myself and my career isn’t easy, but I’m happy with my experiences. Juve, having put me in charge of marketing, gave me the project of building the new stadium, which had never been done by anyone.

“De Laurentiis was the first to entrust me with the general direction of a club, and that was very important training because I’d never done any work on the sporting side.

“He was courageous, if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here now and the two years at Napoli were crucial in enriching my background knowledge.

“Moratti asked me to go to Inter at the point where he’d decided to transfer the majority stake, and when [Erick] Thohir came to the club he involved me in the refinancing of the debt.

“In short, my professional life has been made up of a lot of varied experiences, and that was crucial to my arrival at Milan.”