Tuesday October 10 2017
Roma-Napoli kick-off confirmed
By Football Italia staff

Roma’s game with Napoli has been confirmed as a 20.45 kick-off, despite talk it could be moved to 18.00.

Last season’s second and third-placed sides meet this weekend, and it had initially been planned for a 20.45 kick-off [19.45 UK time].

However, there were security concerns, so the idea was floated that the match could be moved forward to 18.00.

That would have caused problems for travelling fans, as well as irritation for television broadcasters.

After a meeting today, it has been decided that the match will go ahead as originally planned, but away fans from Naples and the Campania region won’t be allowed to attend.

There are, however, 4,000 away seats for those outside Campania who hold a supporters’ card.

